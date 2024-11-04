Wisconsin's date with No. 1 Oregon gets primetime TV treatment
Wisconsin football is reeling after back-to-back losses to Penn State and Iowa, but they get this week off to regroup in advance of the Nov. 16 showdown against No. 1 Oregon. And we now know that game will be nationally televised in primetime.
The Big Ten announced Monday all of the Week 12 kickoff times and the Badgers and Ducks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on NBC.
Oregon (9-0) appears on track for an undefeated regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks' final three games are home against Maryland, at Wisconsin and home versus Washington.
The Badgers, meanwhile, are 5-4 and scrapping and clawing to become bowl-eligible. If they lose to Oregon, they'll need to beat Nebraska on the road or defeat Minnesota at home to get to six wins.