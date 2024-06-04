Wisconsin's QB room looking for a 'reboot' in 2024
In a recent ESPN article ranking every QB room in the country, Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke were ranked in tier 10, out of 20 total.
After Tanner Mordecai left for the NFL, Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke was brought in as a replacement. He is an interesting case, as his best collegiate season was as a redshirt freshman before his numbers dropped off as a sophomore and then bounced back a little bit last season as a junior.
Heading into 2024, ESPN's David Hale compares Van Dyke to Tyler Shough (Louisville), Blake Shapen (Mississippi State), KJ Jefferson (UCF) and Will Rogers (Washington), all who transferred from similar spots. They've shown the ability to have success at a major level, but it has not been consistent.
"In his first six games of the season last year, Van Dyke posted a 71.8 Total QBR, completed 70.5% of his passes, 9.4 yards per attempt, threw 16 TDs and 6 interceptions," Hale wrote. "Then he missed the Clemson game with an injury, which nagged at him the remainder of the season. His stat line the rest of the way: 58.1 Total QBR, 60% completions, 6.6 yards per pass, 3 touchdown passes and 6 picks."
Last season, Wisconsin took a similar approach, adding Mordecai, but things did not work out as they hoped. With offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina, many believed that the Badgers would've had an improved passing attack, but it was much of the same.
"In his first six years as a Power 5 offensive coordinator, Phil Longo's teams averaged 3,847 passing yards and 31 touchdown throws per season. Last year -- his first at Wisconsin -- the Badgers had 2,862 passing yards and just 14 passing touchdowns," the article notes.
The tier list is not a direct ranking, but it implies that the Badgers have the No. 50 quarterback room in the entire country.