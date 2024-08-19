Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman named preseason second-team All-American
The Associated Press (AP) released its preseason All-American teams on Monday, and star Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman was named to the second team as a defensive back.
Heading into his fourth season with the Badgers, Hallman is coming off a junior year which saw him tie for a national-best seven interceptions. Hallman started all 13 games and earned an 83.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. AP recognized him as a third-team All-American after the season.
Hallman was the first Badgers cornerback named to any of the three AP All-American teams since Jamar Fletcher was a first-teamer in 2000. He has received a plethora of preseason accolades as he looks to continue his standing as one of the best defensive backs in college football.
Wisconsin has not had a long line of great cornerbacks, but coach Luke Fickell came to Madison with an impressive track record from his time at Cincinnati. He led Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant to first-team AP All-American honors, so Hallman will look to do the same with another year of development.
Led by Hallman and veteran safety Hunter Wohler, the Badgers' secondary will be a strength of their team in 2024. They will kick off the season in less than two weeks at Camp Randall Stadium against Western Michigan on Aug. 30.