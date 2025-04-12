Wisconsin’s Spring Showcase for football team fast approaching
Badger fans will get the opportunity to see what Wisconsin has been working on during spring football practice here very soon. The team will hold a special Spring Showcase event on Saturday, April 19 inside Camp Randall Stadium.
The open practice event will provide a glimpse into the 2025 team and more. The new-look offense under Jeff Grimes and featuring quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will be on display during an 11-on-11 scrimmage.
Following a disappointing 2024 campaign, head coach Luke Fickell hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in Edwards along with several other key players to get the Badgers back on track. Wisconsin is going back to a run-oriented, physical style of play on that side of the ball, much more like the one from years past that resulted in Big Ten titles and Rose Bowl appearances.
The 2025 season opener is set for Thursday, August 28 against Miami (Ohio). The Badgers host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, September 6 before heading to face Alabama the following weekend.