Wisconsin set to host FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Sept. 14

This will be the third time Camp Randall Stadium has hosted the FOX show.

Jonathan Harrison

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer talks on the sideline set of Fox Big Noon Kickoff prior to the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer talks on the sideline set of Fox Big Noon Kickoff prior to the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium.
Wisconsin is set to host FOX's Big Noon Kickoff on Sept. 14 when the Badgers football team takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis.

It will be just the third time Wisconsin has hosted FOX's version of College Gameday. The Badgers are 0-5 when taking part in games that host Big Noon Kickoff. Wisconsin hasn't faired much better in its 20 appearances on ESPN's College Gameday, where it has a 7-13 all-time record.

There has been no location announced for Big Noon Kickoff, but typically FOX sets up its desk and analysts at the stadium of the event. So, it's fairly likely that Camp Randall will be the host once again.

Kickoff for the Week 3 game between Alabama and Wisconsin is set for 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 14. The Badgers begin their season Aug. 30, hosting Western Michigan with kickoff set for 8 p.m. CT.

Jonathan Harrison

