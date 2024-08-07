Wisconsin set to host FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Sept. 14
Wisconsin is set to host FOX's Big Noon Kickoff on Sept. 14 when the Badgers football team takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis.
It will be just the third time Wisconsin has hosted FOX's version of College Gameday. The Badgers are 0-5 when taking part in games that host Big Noon Kickoff. Wisconsin hasn't faired much better in its 20 appearances on ESPN's College Gameday, where it has a 7-13 all-time record.
There has been no location announced for Big Noon Kickoff, but typically FOX sets up its desk and analysts at the stadium of the event. So, it's fairly likely that Camp Randall will be the host once again.
Kickoff for the Week 3 game between Alabama and Wisconsin is set for 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 14. The Badgers begin their season Aug. 30, hosting Western Michigan with kickoff set for 8 p.m. CT.