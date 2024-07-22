Wisconsin to begin selling alcohol at Camp Randall Stadium at start of 2024 season
Wisconsin Athletics announced on Monday that, for the first time ever, they plan on selling beer, wine, and pre-packaged alcoholic products like hard seltzers in the general seating areas at Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Field House this fall.
Alcohol was sold at Badgers hockey and basketball games last season at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena and Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said they "were pleased with how well alcohol sales went... [and] expect much of the same at Camp Randall this fall."
Wisconsin will be among 16 Big Ten schools (out of 18 total) to allow alcohol sales at football games this fall. Fans will be limited to purchasing two drinks at a time per person. Additionally, per Wisconsin's press release, "the University of Wisconsin Police Department will provide increased on-site presence, and fans will continue to have access to a text line to report any problems they may encounter."
"The option to purchase alcohol is common at collegiate athletic venues all over the country and we're glad that we can now offer it as part of the fan experience at Camp Randall," said Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin in a statement. "I appreciate the work our athletic and administrative teams have done to put together a plan that balances this opportunity with public safety."
The Badgers' schedule includes marquee home games this season against Alabama, Oregon, Penn State and Minnesota. Their season begins on August 30 with a non-conference matchup against Western Michigan.
