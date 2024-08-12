Wisconsin unranked in preseason AP Poll for first time since 2016
The Associated Press (AP) has released its preseason Top 25 poll. The Badgers are not ranked for the first time since 2016.
This is only the third time since 2006 that Wisconsin is unranked in the preseason AP Poll. They did recieve 15 votes, which placed them 11th in the receiving votes catergory or 36th overall unofficially.
Heading into year two of the Luke Fickell era, expectations for Badgers football are lower than they've been in quite some time. After being unranked in last week's preseason Coaches Poll this doesn't come as a massive surprise, but it's still rare territory for the program this millennium.
The Badgers will face five teams ranked in the preseason poll on their 2024 regular season schedule. Wisconsin's season kicks off on August 30 against Western Michigan, which is now less than three weeks away.