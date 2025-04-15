Wisconsin wide receivers set to enter transfer portal
Mark Hamper and Quincy Burroughs are set to enter the transfer portal following short stints with the Wisconsin football team.
The spring transfer portal cycle begins on Wednesday. From there, student athletes have so many days to find a new school without having to sit out a season.
Hamper, a 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore, started all 14 games for Idaho last year. He finished the season with 49 receptions for 963 yards and six touchdowns, entering the transfer portal and signing with the Badgers.
The offseason was enough for Hamper, though, as he now re-enters the transfer portal.
Burroughs, a redshirt junior from Florida, appeared in nine games last fall, catching one pass for 13 yards. He also saw time on special teams his first two seasons on the field for Wisconsin.
The Badgers have made plans to go to a more run-first offense this coming season, bringing in Billy Edwards Jr. from Maryland to start at quarterback.