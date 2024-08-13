Wisconsin will face five teams ranked in preseason AP Poll
The preseason AP Poll was released Monday and it did not include Wisconsin for the first time since 2016. However, the Badgers will be tested early and often in 2024, facing five teams ranked in the preseason top 25.
The Big Ten has six teams currently ranked in the top 25, including Ohio State (2), Oregon (3), Penn State (8), Michigan (9), USC (23) and Iowa (25). Washington, Nebraska and Wisconsin were the only three other teams from the conference to receive votes.
After non-conference games against Western Michigan and South Dakota, Wisconsin will face an early-season test against No. 5 Alabama on Sep. 14. It has already been announced that FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in town for one of the marquee non-conference games of the season.
Following a bye week, the Badgers will travel to Southern California for a Sep. 28 road game against No. 23 USC. Then after three games against unranked opponents, they will face arguably their toughest stretch of the season against No. 8 Penn State, No. 25 Iowa and No. 3 Oregon in consecutive weeks.
Luckily for Wisconsin, the three top-10 teams they face will all be at Camp Randall Stadium, while USC and Iowa are road games. Last season the Badgers faced only two ranked teams in the regular season and went 7-5, so 2024 will be a major test.