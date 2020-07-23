Wisconsin safety Madison Cone was selected as one of 114 student-athletes to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which was revealed on Thursday.

According to the press release on the Wuerffel Trophy website:

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Cone enters his senior season at Wisconsin. Initially a cornerback, he formally moved over to safety in 2019. Overall, he has played in 31 games in three years, recording 27 tackles and two interceptions. Both of those picks came during his sophomore campaign in 2018.

Earlier this summer, Cone was also named as one of four Wisconsin representatives of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

