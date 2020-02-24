AllBadgers
Badgers in the XFL: Week 3

Jake Kocorowski

Another week in the books for the XFL, and three former Wisconsin Badgers continue their journey to the upstart league. 

Perhaps what stood out the most this week for the league was the response it received in St. Louis. For a meeting between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Dispatch's Ben Frederickson noted in his column that 29,554 fans filled the seats for the Battlehawks' home opener. 

That is a huge win for the XFL, and though it was just one game, it showed that there is a hunger for professional football in St. Louis -- where the NFL's Rams were plucked and moved to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.

Former Wisconsin cornerback Darius Hillary recorded two tackles and two passes defended in St. Louis' 29-9 win over New York. Unfortunately, the Guardians listed former Wisconsin linebacker Garret Dooley as inactive prior to the the loss to the Battlehawks.

On Saturday, Tanner McEvoy's Tampa Bay Vipers fell to the undefeated Houston Roughnecks in a close 34-27 contest. McEvoy did not record a reception this week, but the former Badgers wide receiver/quarterback/safety was credited with an assisted tackle on special teams. 

Tampa Bay still is in search of its first victory of the season, and it will host the 2-1 DC Defenders next Sunday, March 1.

Be sure to check out AllBadgers.com's recent articles about the following players:

  • From Feb. 20, Hillary's journeys around the NFL and now to the Battlehawks.
  • Dooley from Feb. 14 about his football career, how he is being used within the Guardians' scheme and much more.
