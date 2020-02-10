Badgers in the XFL: Week 1 Recap

Now with the NFL done, the XFL kicked off its inaugural season this weekend. Three former Wisconsin Badgers took the field for three different teams, and two came out with victories.

Cornerback Darius Hillary led the St. Louis Battlehawks in tackles (nine -- eight solo, one assisted) in their 15-9 win over the Dallas Renegades. The Battlehawks bottled up the Renegades to 267 total yards and 1-of-10 on third down conversions.

According to NFL stats, Hillary played in one NFL game with the Cleveland Browns in 2017. However, he has been placed on practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Garret Dooley finished the game with just one solo tackle for the New York Guardians, but he also forced a fumble and recorded a pass breakup during a 23-3 win over Tanner McEvoy and the Tampa Bay Vipers. His jarring hit even was featured on the XFL's Twitter account.

McEvoy did not record a statistic in the loss for the Vipers.

Dooley tallied 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss during his 39-game career in Madison. Before the XFL, he saw time on NFL practice squads for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions during the 2018 season.

In three seasons in the NFL, the 6'6, 230-pound McEvoy hauled in 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins (all receptions came as a player with the NFC West organization). On Aug. 31, 2019, he was released by the Tennessee Titans.