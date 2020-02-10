AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Badgers in the XFL: Week 1 Recap

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Now with the NFL done, the XFL kicked off its inaugural season this weekend. Three former Wisconsin Badgers took the field for three different teams, and two came out with victories.

Cornerback Darius Hillary led the St. Louis Battlehawks in tackles (nine -- eight solo, one assisted) in their 15-9 win over the Dallas Renegades. The Battlehawks bottled up the Renegades to 267 total yards and 1-of-10 on third down conversions.

According to NFL stats, Hillary played in one NFL game with the Cleveland Browns in 2017. However, he has been placed on practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Garret Dooley finished the game with just one solo tackle for the New York Guardians, but he also forced a fumble and recorded a pass breakup during a 23-3 win over Tanner McEvoy and the Tampa Bay Vipers. His jarring hit even was featured on the XFL's Twitter account.

McEvoy did not record a statistic in the loss for the Vipers.

Dooley tallied 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss during his 39-game career in Madison. Before the XFL, he saw time on NFL practice squads for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions during the 2018 season.

In three seasons in the NFL, the 6'6, 230-pound McEvoy hauled in 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins (all receptions came as a player with the NFC West organization). On Aug. 31, 2019, he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Ohio State

A trio of takeaways from the victory

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Recall Wisconsin's 2000 Final Four Moments

A trio of former Wisconsin players discuss standout moments from a special season.

Jake Kocorowski

Instant Reaction: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Quick stats, players of the game, and more!

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Follow along with AllBadgers.com today!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action inside the Kohl Center!

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Ohio State Buckeyes

Rankings, stats, players to watch and more

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard, Brad Davison Discuss Erik Helland's Resignation

The head coach discusses the strength coach leaving UW and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Strength Coach Erik Helland Resigns After Use of Racial Epithet

UW calls report about epithet directed at one player "inaccurate."

Jake Kocorowski

Four Badgers Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The quartet of Wisconsin players will showcase their skills in Indy.

Jake Kocorowski

Meet Wisconsin's 2020 Walk-Ons

A look at those that are the "glue" to the program

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski