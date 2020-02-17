Badgers in the XFL: Week 2

After a strong first week, the XFL continued its inaugural season with another slate of four games. With that, three former Wisconsin Badgers continue their football journey in suiting up for this new league.

Being targeted twice, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy caught his first XFL reception for 11 yards during the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Vipers' road contest against the Seattle Dragons. They eventually fell in 17-9 loss on Saturday that dropped the team to 0-2 early on this season.

After leading the St. Louis Battlehawks in tackles last week, defensive back Darius Hillary tallied three stops, a quarterback hurry and a pass defended in a 28-24 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday. Despite holding their opponent to just 238 total yards and two of 10 on third-down conversions, the loss drops the team to 1-1.

In a rough 27-0 loss against the DC Defenders, linebacker Garret Dooley did not record any statistics for his New York Guardians. The Guardians' defense allowed former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones to complete 23 of 37 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

However, you can see the former Badgers 'backer front and center in this postgame video where head coach Kevin Gilbride addresses his team that now stands at 1-1.

Every week, we will provide updates about each Badger in the XFL and more.