AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Three Former Wisconsin Badgers Make XFL Rosters

Rick Wood-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

On Monday afternoon, the XFL released its 52-man rosters, and three former Wisconsin Badgers found football homes on different teams.

Linebacker Garret Dooley, listed at 6'2 and 237 pounds, will play for the New York Guardians. The former edge rusher for UW, who tallied 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss during his 39-game career in Madison, saw time on NFL practice squads for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions during the 2018 season.

Former Wisconsin quarterback/safety/wide receiver Tanner McEvoy will suit up and wear No. 19 for the Tampa Vipers. In three seasons in the NFL, the 6'6, 230-pound athlete caught 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in playing for the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. On Aug. 31, 2019, he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive back Darius Hillary will take the field as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. According to NFL stats, the former Wisconsin corner played in one NFL game as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. However, he has been placed on practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

In a coaching capacity, former Badgers offensive tackle Josh Oglesby is listed as the Seattle Dragons' offensive line assistant.

The XFL kicks off its inaugural season the weekend after the NFL's Super Bowl on Feb. 8. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin TE Seth Currens Enters Transfer Portal

Another Badger hits the portal.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at No. 18 Iowa

A trio of takeaways from the Badgers' defeat.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa

Chill out here for all the Big Ten hoops action.

Jake Kocorowski

Kobe King Will Not Play for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

The Badgers will not have the services of the redshirt sophomore guard.

Jake Kocorowski

Five Wisconsin Badgers to Watch for in 2020: Offense

Way-too-early thoughts on Badgers to keep an eye on.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch action inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena!

Jake Kocorowski

With Scholarship Offers on the Table, Riley Nowakowski Walks On to Wisconsin

The 2020 state senior linebacker of the year breaks down his decision.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes

A look at the Big Ten team heading into Monday's matchup.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 In-State Standouts Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth

A quick look at two in-state sophomores who received early offers from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Follow along as the Badgers hope to derail the Boilermakers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski