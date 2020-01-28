Three Former Wisconsin Badgers Make XFL Rosters

On Monday afternoon, the XFL released its 52-man rosters, and three former Wisconsin Badgers found football homes on different teams.

Linebacker Garret Dooley, listed at 6'2 and 237 pounds, will play for the New York Guardians. The former edge rusher for UW, who tallied 11 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss during his 39-game career in Madison, saw time on NFL practice squads for the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions during the 2018 season.

Former Wisconsin quarterback/safety/wide receiver Tanner McEvoy will suit up and wear No. 19 for the Tampa Vipers. In three seasons in the NFL, the 6'6, 230-pound athlete caught 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in playing for the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. On Aug. 31, 2019, he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive back Darius Hillary will take the field as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks. According to NFL stats, the former Wisconsin corner played in one NFL game as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. However, he has been placed on practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

In a coaching capacity, former Badgers offensive tackle Josh Oglesby is listed as the Seattle Dragons' offensive line assistant.

The XFL kicks off its inaugural season the weekend after the NFL's Super Bowl on Feb. 8.