2021 Wisconsin Target Yanni Karlaftis Announces 'Decision Day'

Next month, a 2021 four-star talent will apparently , and Wisconsin appears to be in the mix. West Lafayette (IN) linebacker Yanni Karlaftis tweeted on Friday evening that his "decision day" on August 9.

In edit, he noted Cal, Oregon, Purdue and Wisconsin with the words "Final Four" at the bottom. When asked if he has a top list of programs in a May interview with AllBadgers.com, he acknowledged those quartet of schools.

247Sports composite rankings, ESPN and Rivals all rate Karlaftis as a four-star prospect. Rivals ranks him the highest among the recruiting services as the No. 165 player overall and No. 11 outside linebacker in the 2021 class.

Despite the recruiting dead period hampering official visits during the late spring and into this summer, Karlaftis has previously visited Wisconsin. That came last September when UW hosted Michigan.

Karlaftis's older brother, George, is a standout defensive end at Purdue. In his first season as a Boilermaker, the elder sibling registered 17.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently holds 15 commitments. Three are projected to be at outside linebacker with Ayo Adebogun, Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers, while Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney are projected to play inside linebacker.

