AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 LB Yanni Karlaftis Bumps Back 'Commitment Date to a Later Time'

Jake Kocorowski

Sunday now won't be "Decision Day" for 2021 linebacker and SI All-American candidate Yanni Karlaftis.

The West Lafayette, Ind., native posted a message on social media on Monday evening announcing that he would bump back his commitment.

"As I continue to evaluate the incredible opportunities I’ve been given, I have decided to move back my commitment date to a later time," Karlaftis stated in his tweet. "Stay tuned."

Karlaftis initially announced in July that he would commit on August 9.

247Sports composite rankings, ESPN and Rivals all rate Karlaftis as a four-star prospect. Rivals ranks him the highest among the recruiting services as the No. 165 player overall and No. 11 outside linebacker in the 2021 class.

Karlaftis's older brother, George, is a standout defensive end at Purdue. In his first season as a Boilermaker, the elder sibling registered 17.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. 

Despite the recruiting dead period hampering official visits during the late spring and into this summer, Karlaftis previously told AllBadgers.com that he has visited Wisconsin before. That came last September when UW hosted Michigan.

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Several UW Student-Athletes Call for Annual Scholarship Fund

Several Badgers posted on Twitter or Instagram on Monday night.

Jake Kocorowski

Adam Bay Selected to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

LONG SNAPPERS DESERVE AWARDS TOO!

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Fullbacks

Let's talk about a deep position group for Wisconsin's offense.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: David Pfaff on Wisconsin's Defensive Line

Another former Badger talks about his former position group.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: David Moorman on Wisconsin's Current Offensive Linemen

Our longest article of the series (so far), but a fun one discussing the Badgers' reloading o-line.

Jake Kocorowski

by

antibuddiesboards

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

More offers for football, but the Badgers miss out on a couple of prospects.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Unveils Official Offers to Class of 2021

Looking at what the Badgers are sending some 2021 recruits.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 2

From national news down to the Big Ten, ACC, Big-12 and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Prospect Avery Powell

The Badgers extend an opportunity to yet another New Jersey prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin the 'Favorite' to Win Big Ten West by cleveland.com Media Poll

More preseason polls from Big Ten media not affiliated with Sports Illustrated publishers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

MatthewMcGavic