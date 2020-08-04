Sunday now won't be "Decision Day" for 2021 linebacker and SI All-American candidate Yanni Karlaftis.

The West Lafayette, Ind., native posted a message on social media on Monday evening announcing that he would bump back his commitment.

"As I continue to evaluate the incredible opportunities I’ve been given, I have decided to move back my commitment date to a later time," Karlaftis stated in his tweet. "Stay tuned."

Karlaftis initially announced in July that he would commit on August 9.

247Sports composite rankings, ESPN and Rivals all rate Karlaftis as a four-star prospect. Rivals ranks him the highest among the recruiting services as the No. 165 player overall and No. 11 outside linebacker in the 2021 class.

Karlaftis's older brother, George, is a standout defensive end at Purdue. In his first season as a Boilermaker, the elder sibling registered 17.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Despite the recruiting dead period hampering official visits during the late spring and into this summer, Karlaftis previously told AllBadgers.com that he has visited Wisconsin before. That came last September when UW hosted Michigan.

