NFL Draft: Day 2 Projections for Zack Baun, Jonathan Taylor

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft came and went yesterday without a Wisconsin player being selected. Early on in Day 2 of the annual extravaganza, however, teams could scoop up a couple of Badgers in linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Right after Thursday night's festivities concluded, many draft analysts whipped up quick projections based on those remaining players not picked on Thursday. Where could Baun, Taylor, or even Tyler Biadasz go on in the second and third rounds starting at 6 p.m. CT on Friday evening?

Check out where the experts predict these UW prospects to go.

Sports Illustrated

Our friend Kevin Hanson published his latest projections very early on Friday morning. He currently believes the New York Giants will pick up Baun early in the second round at No. 36 overall. From Hanson:

"He lacks the ideal size to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, but Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level."

Nine picks later at No. 45, the analyst has Taylor heading to Tampa Bay with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and former Badgers Jack Cichy and Dare Ogunbowale:

Rushing for more than 6,100 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, Taylor has the size, power and speed to break tackles and run away from defenders. He also was more involved as a receiver as a junior. But Taylor has had some issues with ball security and handled a massive workload—968 touches—while in Madison.

The Draft Network

Like Hanson, Joe Marino's latest mock for Day 2 also sees Baun head to the NFC East organization to play alongside former UW teammate Ryan Connelly. Remember, former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema -- currently the Giants' outside linebackers' coach -- worked out Baun, Chris Orr and others during the program's pro day on March 11.

Fourteen selections later, Marino projects the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring in Taylor. Former Badgers on the historic franchise include two of the three Watt brothers, fullback Derek and linebacker T.J.

In the third round, Biadasz falls to T.J. Edwards and the Philadelphia Eagles.

USA TODAY's DraftWire

Luke Easterling, who also writes for Sports Illustrated's Tampa Bay channel, AllBucs.com, has Taylor being the first Badger off the board at No. 39 but also going to the Dolphins. Then Baun slides down to No. 52 with the Los Angeles Rams before the end of the second round -- where former Wisconsin linemen Rob Havenstein and David Edwards play -- while Biadasz heads to Tennessee in the third.

CBSSports.com

Chris Trapasso has Baun and Taylor heading to two separate AFC East franchises with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

SportingNews.com

Early Friday morning, Vinnie Iyer projected Baun and Taylor to go No. 47 and No. 49 to the Atlanta Falcons and Steelers, respectively. Be sure to read more on the reasoning in the linked article.