With the 74th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.

Many mocks did not see Baun falling into a mid-Day 2 pick. When asked by a reporter during the team's video conference call on Friday night after the pick if he was able to stay upbeat through the process after dropping, the consensus All-American was honest.

"I'd be lying if I said I was, because obviously I didn't expect to drop this far, but definitely excited," Baun said. "Just ready to get things going, and the mood is what it is now and I'm just really excited now."

Here are some other highlights from Baun's discussion with the media on Friday evening after he was selected:

On if he sees himself as an edge rusher, play off the ball or do both? How does he see your game translating to the NFL?

"That's kind of the big question. Obviously I'm most comfortable on the edge. That's where I spend most of my all my time in college, but I really just consider myself a linebacker that can can do a lot of different things, and I think my versatility is my biggest attribute and my biggest asset."

On if he's comfortable in coverage and if he got asked to do so if he would feel he could do it:

"Oh, absolutely. I played outside linebacker, mostly on the line. I got to do a lot of things in college, rush the passer and drop in coverage, so I'm definitely comfortable doing all of the above."

On how ready he is to hit the ground running:

"I mean with this whole COVID(-19) stuff going on, it's not an ideal situation but I'm definitely gonna make the most of it. Get my playbook as soon as I can just so that I'm up to par when the time comes."

What did you like about the team? What did you know about them? How do you think you fit?

"Just the winning organization that's all I know, that's all I'm familiar with the Saints and obviously the great coaching staff. Coach (Sean) Payton has done a great job and everything's just perfect, ideal situation for me as far as linebacker and getting on the field and contributing. I'm really excited."

On if the Saints gave him any indication what position they expect him to play:

"I just got off the phone with the linebacker coach, and he just said he was already imagining up different ways to put me in and get me the ball. So I'm really excited for what he's got in store."

Did he get any good indication why he think he fell to the third round? Person states that "I know they said on TV that they thought there were some medical questions. Is that something a lot of teams wanted info from him on?"

"I mean, I really don't have any idea. As a matter of fact, I don't don't really care what the reason was, but I'm just so happy to have gotten picked and fulfilling a lifelong dream."

If any teams asked leading up to the draft about any lingering injury issues:

"Yeah, I've been completely clean for a while. I mean I had an injury back in 2017 that we put me out for this season but since then, I played two seasons. I couldn't come up with an answer to why I fell as far as I did. But like I said, nonetheless excited and a childhood dream fulfilled."

On what was behind the huge spike in production in his senior year:

"I mean we lost a lot of production after the 2018 season, and I just knew that someone had to step up as a leader and in production on the field. So right after the season, I went up to my position coach and I said, 'Hey coach, I'm trying to be the best player I can be. I know I have the athletic ability and gifts to be one of the top players in this league, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes.'

"Whether that's getting stronger in the weight room, extra film study, NFL study, bringing in young guys to the field and just doing all like good, and I did that all throughout into the season and it really paid off for me."

On anybody he studies:

"I had a few guys that I really honed in on and studied on as far as NFL goes. It was a lot of Dee Ford, a lot of T.J. Watt being a former Badger. He helped me out with a lot. He would shoot me different pass rush clips. 'Hey, I think this could work. This looks like it's in your wheelhouse,' and just evolving my game.

"I understand I can't do a lot of things that the 6'5, 260-pound d-ends do, but I can take bits and pieces of a lot of different people's game and implement them into mine and make my own style."

On if balance is a big part of his game:

"Yeah, leverage. I mean being an undersized edge as a lot of people like to call it, your technique has to be on point at all times. At Wisconsin, that's all I was taught was hone in on the details and the technique, and it'll take you very far."

On if he has talked to former Wisconsin teammate Ryan Ramczyk:

"We haven't talked lately, but I'm gonna shoot him a text after this and say, 'What's up, teammate!' Excited to just be a part of the organization and be with a former Badger."

On what it's like to go through the experience and be drafted by a contender that needed a linebacker at the same time and represent Wisconsin.

"I mean it's nothing new to me. I've been an underdog since coming out of high school. Nothing new, but definitely didn't expect to fall as far as I did, but very, very excited to be a part of a great organization."