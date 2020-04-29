How Zack Baun Fits with the New Orleans Saints

Despite falling to the third round on Friday night, Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun found his next home on his football journey when the New Orleans Saints selected him with the No. 74 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

AllBadgers.com caught up with the Saints News Network's John Hendrix on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how Baun, who registered 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2019, may be utilized by the NFC South franchise next season.

First off, what was your reaction to the Saints drafting Baun after he fell to the third round?

"I think it was exactly that, like, 'Man, this guy fell to the third round,' is the crazy part. You look at how things unfolded for the Saints in this draft. They needed a linebacker, and obviously we look at the first round with (Michigan lineman) Cesar Ruiz that, OK well, you have Patrick Queen there. And for me, they didn't need another coverage guy because I think they felt good with what they had with Alex Anzalone going into the final year of his contract and Kiko Alonzo coming back from injury so they really needed somebody to fill A.J. Klein's role. Somebody that can play that 'Sam' (strong-side linebacker) position, maybe 'Mike' (middle linebacker) for them. But then they got Baun, I knew that he was one of those guys that had a first-round grade on him, first-round talent.

"For me, I just couldn't believe that, whatever the diluted sample had dropped his stock that much, and the Saints said he was one of the guys on their top 40. Again with what he brings to the table and everything that we've heard from coaches and position coaches, or anything else, that this guy seems to be the real deal. So really fortunate to get a linebacker that fits the Saints in the third round and seems almost criminal at this point."

Have the Saints indicated how they plan to use bond within their defensive scheme yet?

"Yeah, I mean (head coach Sean) Payton has a pretty clear vision for him, saying that he's going to be that strong-side guy, middle guy. I think obviously run support's gonna be big for him. That's really where the Saints need some help and a guy who can get after the passer, right? I think that's a huge, huge part of where you'll see him. The way (defensive coordinator) Dennis Allen runs his defense, the Saints use Demario Davis and they use A.J. Klein a lot, and they weren't scared to say -- OK, nickel coverages or just even when they had the other guys in -- we're going to send those two linebackers and obviously they're on a blitz and their job is to get after the quarterback. And they don't mind the other guys behind them to take care of all the coverage assignments.

"So I think for Baun, and obviously I think the way it shapes up, strong side's probably where I think they might look at rolling with him. Demario Davis, it's a toss up because I think Demario is gonna stay where he's at, and he has the freedom because he could play middle or strong side (linebacker). So it really is going to be depend on Baun and see where he comes in and how he catches on, and I could see him potentially in that middle spot. It would not surprise me where they throw him, but they have a need for both areas, more so the guy in the middle."

Who will you have to compete with for playing time and for that matter, who will be there to mentor him as he makes his way into the league?

"They have a great one there, right? So Demario Davis is an established linebacker, Kiko Alonzo is the veteran that's just been around as well. You look at the other guys in the locker room -- not necessarily position players -- but Cam Jordan, very sound leader on that defense. Craig Robertson's been with the Saints for a long time as well, and he's a guy that's coming into his own in the final years of his contract. He's just been around and knows what it takes to win. Same thing with Alex Anzalone. You've got other guys that are coming back from injury like second-year (linebacker) Kaden Elliss.

They did have ... Mike Nolan, who went on to be a defensive coordinator (for the Dallas Cowboys). They had him as a linebackers coach. So there's gonna be a little bit of a change with Michael Hodges that's gonna be there, but he's obviously been around the team for quite a while. He got promoted. He's a name that's been thrown around there a good bit. He played linebacker himself at Texas A & M, and now he's going in, I think his ninth year as a coach. So he's been a defensive assistant, assistant linebacker coach, learned from one of the best in Mike Nolan. So I think there's tons of mentorship available for Baun, and there's nothing that's going to shock us to see him succeed on the next level. It's really kind of on him."