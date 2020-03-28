Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Makes Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board

More love comes in for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, who is now less than a month away from very likely hearing his name early during the 2020 NFL Draft.

AllBadgers.com has documented during the past few weeks where draft experts and analysts project the former Badger to land at the next level. After a senior campaign where he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks on way to All-America honors -- followed by a solid NFL Scouting Combine performance in Indianapolis -- hearing his name as a Day 1 or Day 2 pick seems probable.

For that matter, Sports Illustrated lists Baun as their No. 39 player on their Top 50 Board. Check out the video above from SI on their scouting report of the Brown Deer, Wis., native.

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. discussed which NFL teams could make a great fit for the Wisconsin edge rusher based on his versatility:

“Inside, outside linebacker’s both a possibility," Kiper said. "I think he would fit with what the New England Patriots like to do. I think he’s a Bill Belichick-type of player. I’ve always looked at a guy with versatility favorably, and certainly he brings that. I think the Patriots would be a possibility for a guy like Baun. They pick at (No.) 23. I think the Baltimore Ravens at (No.) 28 love versatile guys as well. I think they would be a possibility for Baun. If you’re looking at two really good spots, two really good fits, it would be New England at No. 23 or Baltimore at No. 28.