AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Makes Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board

Jake Kocorowski

More love comes in for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, who is now less than a month away from very likely hearing his name early during the 2020 NFL Draft.

AllBadgers.com has documented during the past few weeks where draft experts and analysts project the former Badger to land at the next level. After a senior campaign where he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks on way to All-America honors -- followed by a solid NFL Scouting Combine performance in Indianapolis -- hearing his name as a Day 1 or Day 2 pick seems probable.

For that matter, Sports Illustrated lists Baun as their No. 39 player on their Top 50 Board. Check out the video above from SI on their scouting report of the Brown Deer, Wis., native.

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. discussed which NFL teams could make a great fit for the Wisconsin edge rusher based on his versatility:

“Inside, outside linebacker’s both a possibility," Kiper said. "I think he would fit with what the New England Patriots like to do. I think he’s a Bill Belichick-type of player. I’ve always looked at a guy with versatility favorably, and certainly he brings that. I think the Patriots would be a possibility for a guy like Baun. They pick at (No.) 23. I think the Baltimore Ravens at (No.) 28 love versatile guys as well. I think they would be a possibility for Baun. If you’re looking at two really good spots, two really good fits, it would be New England at No. 23 or Baltimore at No. 28.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

A chat with the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

March Brings New Team, New Family Role for New Jacksonville LB Joe Schobert

The former Badger chats about the newest addition to the household and his new professional home.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

No OTAs until May, at the least.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus

"He’s got bust potential because of that, but he’s also got boom potential ..."

Jake Kocorowski

How Derek Watt Fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers

A chat with AllSteelers.com on a former Badger finding a new home in the AFC.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Compliments Two Wisconsin Linebackers

The longtime NFL Draft expert discusses two productive Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Wisconsin Commits Named Gatorade State Players of the Year

More accolades for these future Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

How Rick Wagner Fits with the Green Bay Packers

A chat with the veteran Packers' beat writer about Wagner being back in state borders.

Jake Kocorowski

2020 Punter Gavin Meyers Announces Commitment to Wisconsin

The 2020 class grows for the Badgers with the addition of the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Fans Discussion: Future Non-Conference Opponents

Badgers fans noted which programs they wanted the football program to face.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Luke_Mueller24