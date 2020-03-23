More NFL Mock Draft Love for LB Zack Baun, Badgers

The positive vibes from the media continue to churn out for Zack Baun now just a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many experts are predicting the Wisconsin linebacker to be selected early on during the annual extravaganza that is (at the moment) still set to take place from April 23-25.

The Draft Network's Jordan Reid released his latest mock on Sunday, and it has a home-state feel to it. The analyst projected the Badger 'backer to go to the Green Bay Packers with the No. 30 overall draft pick.

Here is what Reid said about his prediction:

With Christian Kirksey already in-house, the Green Bay Packers still need to add more at the second level. Wide receiver is an obvious need, but the Packers haven’t selected one in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. Brian Gutekunst is known to stick to his philosophies and he continues to address Green Bay’s biggest need, which is still linebacker. Zack Baun immediately makes the team better and also has positional flexibility in various sub-packages as well.

In his three-round mock, Reid projects running back Jonathan Taylor to the Buffalo Bills in the second round with the No. 54 overall pick. He also predicts center Tyler Biadasz to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third with the No. 92 overall selection.

On March 20, NFL Media's Lance Zierlein released his second first-round mock, putting Baun to the Ravens at No. 28:

Baun offers rare LB/edge versatility that will fit nicely with Baltimore's needs. He's fluid moving in space and has real edge-bending talent as a rusher.

Kevin Hanson from Sports Illustrated create his "2020 NFL Mock Draft 11.0" (a three-round mock) on March 20 after the initial wave of free agency. He did not list a Badger in the first round, but a couple find their way into his second-round projections:

Baun to the Cleveland Browns in the second round (No. 41 overall)

Taylor to the Baltimore Ravens in the second round (No. 59 overall)

Tyler Biadasz to the Cleveland Browns in the third round (No. 97 overall)

Luke Easterling from USA TODAY's DraftWire released his latest three-round mock on March 21. Like Hanson, Easterling looks at the Ravens as a destination at the next level for Taylor; however, he has him going in the first round.