New Orleans Saints Sign Former Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Jake Kocorowski

The New Orleans Saints published a release on Monday afternoon declaring the signing of former Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and three other 2020 NFL Draft picks. The NFC South franchise also acknowledged their contracts were four-year deals.

He and the organization took to social media to share the good news:

Baun was selected by the Saints in the third round of this year's draft with the No. 74 overall pick.

As stated by UW in his player profile, the in-state product became the "first consensus first-team All-America linebacker in school history" during a 2019 season where he led the team in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5). Along with 76 tackles, he received consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Baun helped Wisconsin finish the 2019 season first in the FBS in third-down conversion defense (27.3%), sixth in rushing defense (99.8 yards per game), 10th in scoring defense (16.9 points per game), and 13th in team passing efficiency defense (113.9).

The Brown Deer, Wis., native played in 39 games during his Wisconsin career, including the final 27 as a starter. After the 2020 Rose Bowl, he participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl and trained at EXOS in Phoenix, Ariz., in preparation for the NFL Scouting Combine.

