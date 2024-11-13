Badgers men's hockey signs trio of players, including two NHL draft picks
The Badgers men's hockey team announced a trio of additions on National Signing Day on Wednesday, welcoming forwards Grady Deering and Blake Montgomery and defenseman Luke Osburn to the program.
Deering, 19, currently plays for the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks and is tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) through 17 games. Deering, an alternate captain on the team, has a plus-minus of plus-4 this season.
Montgomery, 19, currently plays for the OHL's London Knights. He's seen only one game for the Knights this year after scoring 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 10 games for the USHL's Lincoln Stars. Montgomery, an Annapolis, Md., native, was selected in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) in the 2024 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators.
Osburn, 18, plays for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms and has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 14 games. Osburn is also part of the 2024 U.S. Select Team, and he was also a fourth-round draft pick in this year's NHL draft, being selected No. 108 overall by the Buffalo Sabres. Osburn had 23 points in 60 games for the Phantoms last season.
Montgomery and Deering are projected to join the Badgers program next season. Osburn is projected to join the team in 2026-27.