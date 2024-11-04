Badgers women's hockey team remains atop latest national rankings
The Badgers women's hockey team remained at the top spot in the national rankings, receiving 20 first-place votes in the updated USCHO Division I women's hockey poll released on Monday.
The Badgers (12-0-0) are still yet to lose this season and are coming off a weekend sweep of No. 9 St. Cloud State in which they outscored the Huskies 10-0 across the two games. With Friday's 6-0 victory and Saturday's 4-0 victory, Wisconsin has posted four straight shutout victories in its absolutely dominant start to the 2024-25 season.
The top-four spots in the rankings remained unchanged from a week ago. Ohio State held firm at No. 2, Minnesota remains No. 3 and Minnesota Duluth is still No. 4. Colgate jumped one spot from sixth to fifth to round out the top five.
The Badgers are in for a great test this weekend when they travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a two-game series against the second-ranked Buckeyes (11-2-2). Friday's game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. puck drop, and Saturday's is set for 2 p.m.
Find the full updated USCHO rankings below:
USCHO Division I Women's Poll (Nov. 4)
- Wisconsin (12-0-0)
- Ohio State (11-2-2)
- Minnesota (8-3-1)
- Minnesota Duluth (6-3-1)
- Colgate (9-3-0)
- Clarkson (7-3-0)
- Quinnipiac (8-3-1)
- St. Lawrence (7-4-1)
- St. Cloud State (7-3-2)
- Connecticut (6-4-0)
- Cornell (2-3-1)
- Penn State (9-3-0)
- Boston Collge (6-3-0)
- Brown (6-0-0)
- Boston University (8-3-0)