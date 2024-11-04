All Badgers

Badgers women's hockey team remains atop latest national rankings

Wisconsin has posted four straight shutout victories to continue its unbeaten start.

Nolan O'Hara

Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson speaks with the referees during the end of the second period of the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson speaks with the referees during the end of the second period of the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Badgers women's hockey team remained at the top spot in the national rankings, receiving 20 first-place votes in the updated USCHO Division I women's hockey poll released on Monday.

The Badgers (12-0-0) are still yet to lose this season and are coming off a weekend sweep of No. 9 St. Cloud State in which they outscored the Huskies 10-0 across the two games. With Friday's 6-0 victory and Saturday's 4-0 victory, Wisconsin has posted four straight shutout victories in its absolutely dominant start to the 2024-25 season.

The top-four spots in the rankings remained unchanged from a week ago. Ohio State held firm at No. 2, Minnesota remains No. 3 and Minnesota Duluth is still No. 4. Colgate jumped one spot from sixth to fifth to round out the top five.

The Badgers are in for a great test this weekend when they travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a two-game series against the second-ranked Buckeyes (11-2-2). Friday's game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. puck drop, and Saturday's is set for 2 p.m.

Find the full updated USCHO rankings below:

USCHO Division I Women's Poll (Nov. 4)

  1. Wisconsin (12-0-0)
  2. Ohio State (11-2-2)
  3. Minnesota (8-3-1)
  4. Minnesota Duluth (6-3-1)
  5. Colgate (9-3-0)
  6. Clarkson (7-3-0)
  7. Quinnipiac (8-3-1)
  8. St. Lawrence (7-4-1)
  9. St. Cloud State (7-3-2)
  10. Connecticut (6-4-0)
  11. Cornell (2-3-1)
  12. Penn State (9-3-0)
  13. Boston Collge (6-3-0)
  14. Brown (6-0-0)
  15. Boston University (8-3-0)
Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Hockey