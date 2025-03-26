All Badgers

ESPN saw double-digit growth for Wisconsin’s championship performance

ESPN reported double-digit growth in viewership of Wisconsin vs. Ohio State in Frozen Four final

Dana Becker

Wisconsin's victory in the Frozen Four generated incredible growth through the various ESPN viewing platforms.
Wisconsin's victory in the Frozen Four generated incredible growth through the various ESPN viewing platforms. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only was Wisconsin’s victory in the finals of the Frozen Four a way for the program to continue showing why they are the best in the nation, it was a smashing success for ESPN.

According to the sports giant, viewership was up 22 percent compared to last year for the same finals matchup between the Badgers and Ohio State. ESPN+ engagement saw an increase of 27 percent throughout the tournament compared to 2024.

Kirsten Simms scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for Wisconsin, with the latter coming in overtime to finish off a 4-3 victory. Last year, the Badgers lost to Ohio State in the finals, 1-0, while they defeated the Buckeyes in 2023 for the title, 1-0.

Wisconsin has now played in 12 championship games overall, winning the title eight times. This marked the fourth national championship for the program since 2019.

The Badgers finished the 2024-25 season 38-1-2 overall, with the lone loss coming to Ohio State.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Hockey