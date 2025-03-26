ESPN saw double-digit growth for Wisconsin’s championship performance
Not only was Wisconsin’s victory in the finals of the Frozen Four a way for the program to continue showing why they are the best in the nation, it was a smashing success for ESPN.
According to the sports giant, viewership was up 22 percent compared to last year for the same finals matchup between the Badgers and Ohio State. ESPN+ engagement saw an increase of 27 percent throughout the tournament compared to 2024.
Kirsten Simms scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for Wisconsin, with the latter coming in overtime to finish off a 4-3 victory. Last year, the Badgers lost to Ohio State in the finals, 1-0, while they defeated the Buckeyes in 2023 for the title, 1-0.
Wisconsin has now played in 12 championship games overall, winning the title eight times. This marked the fourth national championship for the program since 2019.
The Badgers finished the 2024-25 season 38-1-2 overall, with the lone loss coming to Ohio State.