How to watch, stream NCAA Championship: Wisconsin hockey vs. Ohio State
The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team punched their ticket to the finals of the Frozen Four with a dominating performance over Minnesota in Minneapolis on Friday.
Now, the Badgers take on another Big Ten foe in Ohio State Sunday for the NCAA championship.
The match begins at 3 p.m. CST and will air live on ESPNU while streaming on ESPN+.
Wisconsin has made 12 finals, winning seven championships. The Badgers have won three of those titles since 2019 including in 2023.
Ohio State is in the finals for a fourth consecutive time, though, they have won just once in four meetings with Wisconsin this year. The Badgers claimed two of those matches with the fourth and final one ending in a draw.
The Buckeyes did post a 1-0 victory over Wisconsin last year in the finals, reversing the result form the previous season that saw the Badgers win, 1-0. The two have claimed each of the last five national championships.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State in the finals of the Frozen Four on Sunday, March 23:
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State in the finals of the NCAA Women’s Hockey Championship
When: 3 p.m. CST | Sunday, March 23
Where: Ridder Arena | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Live Stream: Stream Wisconson vs. Ohio State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPNU
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 2