National Champs! Wisconsin claims Frozen Four with OT win
The rubber match and national women’s hockey championship went to Wisconsin on Sunday from the Frozen Four in MInneapolis.
Kirsten Simms scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Badgers in a 4-3 overtime victory vs. rival Ohio State.
Two years ago, Wisconsin claimed the title with a 1-0 win vs. the Buckeyes. Last year, Ohio State returned the favor with a 1-0 triumph in the championship. The Badgers have now played in 12 championship games overall, winning the title eight times.
Simms scored on a penalty shot with 18 seconds left following a successful challenge by the Badgers before netting the winner just under three minutes into sudden-victory.
Wisconsin finished the season an incredible 38-1-2 overall.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Simms said during the post-game interview on ESPNU. “It doesn’t feel real. This team went to bat all game and we fought through a ton of adversity.
“To be able to come out on top is just exactly what we wanted.”
Mark Johnson, Wisconsin’s head coach, said “Monday comes tomorrow, and we’re national champs.”
Laila Edwards had a power play goal to tie it at 1-all while Caroline Harvey’s goal with just over five minutes to play in cut the deficit to 3-2.
Ohio State was the only team to defeat Wisconsin, as they were playing in a fourth straight national title.