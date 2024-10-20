No. 1 Wisconsin women sweep border battle against No. 3 Minnesota
The road to the women's college hockey throne still goes through Wisconsin after the No. 1 Badgers swept a weekend series over No. 3 Minnesota.
Wisconsin trailed 3-1 after two periods at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis before rallying with three goals in the third period for a 4-3 victory Saturday. Wisconsin whipped the Gophers 5-0 on Friday night.
It marked the first time the Badgers have swept the Gophers in MInneapolis since 2017. It also pushed Wisconsin's winning streak against the rival Gophers to six.
"It was a good test. At the beginning of the second period in the first two minutes we got ourselves down 2-0 and we make a poor decision on a pinch and it's 3-0. The biggest thing is can you get the next one and try to get the momentum?" Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
"We were able to get a power play to make it 3-1 and then they called a penalty with less than a second to go in the second. So now we start the third and then can you capitalize and make it 3-2. We did that and then the game became interesting. So you never know what's going to happen in our game, that's why you keep playing."
The sweep improves the Badgers to 8-0-0 to start the season. Up next is a home matchup with Bemidji State on Thursday and Friday.