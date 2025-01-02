All Badgers

Top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey set for outdoor game

Wisconsin will meet Ohio State from MLB’s Wrigley Field on Saturday

The NHL recently held games at Wrigley Field, where Wisconsin will do the same this coming Saturday.
The Wisconsin women’s hockey team will face quite the challenge, with one of the two meetings taking place from a special venue.

The top-ranked Badgers will host No. 2 Ohio State on Thursday from LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. The two will then play on Saturday from Chicago, Illinois and Wrigley Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. 

Wisconsin’s men’s team will face No. 1 Michigan State the same days and from the same locations. Saturday’s contest will air live on Big Ten Network.

The Badgers are coming off a sweep over Minnesota State, as they closed out the 2024-25 season going 19-1. In the calendar year of 2024, Wisconsin went an incredible 40-3 overall.

Saturday’s outdoor game marks the first time since 2010 they have played outside, as that was a 6-1 win over Bemidji State from Camp Randall Stadium, the home of the Badger football team.

Wisconsin and Ohio State split the first pair of meetings, with the Badgers winning, 4-2, and the Buckeyes posting a 3-2 win for the lone loss to date for Wisconsin.

