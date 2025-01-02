Wisconsin hockey looks to ride momentum into meeting with No. 1
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team had a strong showing at the Kiwk Trip Holiday Face-Off, scoring victories over Ferris State and Connecticut.
Now, the Badgers return to Big Ten Conference play against the best team in the land.
Wisconsin heads to East Lansing, Michigan to face No. 1 Michigan State on Thursday, with a second game set for Saturday. Both meetings will air live on Big Ten Network, with the second taking place from Chicago’s Wrigley Field for Frozen Confines.
The Badgers (9-10-1, 5-7) played a previous No. 1 in Denver back in October, dropping both games. They also split a two-game home stand with the Spartans in early December, winning 4-0 before falling in overtime, 3-2.
Frozen Confines will mark the first time in 12 years that Wisconsin has played an outdoor game. They are 3-0 all-time outdoors, beating Ohio State in 2006, Michigan in 2010 and Minnesota in 2013.
Wisconsin’s Gavin Morrissey is the top freshman scorer in the nation with 22 points, tallying five goals and 17 assists. His 17 assists rank second in the league as he is first on the team in assists and second in points.