Wisconsin is the consensus No. 1 team in the nation in women's hockey
The undefeated Wisconsin Badgers (10-0-0) women's hockey team received all 20 first-place votes in this week's USCHO Division I Women's Ice Hockey Poll.
It's the fourth straight week the Badgers have been the consensus No. 1 team. The last time they didn't receive all 20 first-place votes was when the Minnesota Gophers received one compared to Wisconsin's 19 in the Oct. 7 poll.
How dominant are the Badgers? With 10 straight wins to start the season they have outscored opponents 65-9. They blanked Bemidji State 4-0 and 6-0 this past week to bring their shutout total this season to five.
Senior Casey O'Brien is arguably the best player in the nation with seven goals and 15 assists in nine games. The Badgers have some of the nation's top point producers, led by O'Brien's 22 points. Caroline Harvey has 18 points, Laila Edwards has 17, Lacey Eden and Cassie Hall have 13 apiece, for fifth with 13 points apiece, Kelly Gorbatenko has 12 and Kirsten Simms at 11.
Wisconsin is in action this Friday-Saturday at No. 8 St. Cloud State.