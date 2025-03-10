All Badgers

Wisconsin men’s hockey ends season with loss to Ohio State

Badgers fall in best-of-three series to Buckeyes, 2-1

Dana Becker

Quinn Finley scored a goal in the final game for the Wisconsin hockey team at the Big Ten Tournament Sunday.
Quinn Finley scored a goal in the final game for the Wisconsin hockey team at the Big Ten Tournament Sunday. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team dropped a second game in the best-of-three quarterfinal at the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State Sunday night, 3-2.

With the loss, the season comes to a close for the Badgers with a record of 13-21-3.

Wisconsin was tied with the Buckeyes (23-12-2) at 1-all heading into the third before a pair of quick goals by Ohio State. Ryland Mosley got the Badgers within one with just under three to go.

Quinn Finley had the other goal, scoring on a power play in the first period. He became the first Wisconsin player to score 20 goals in a season since Cole Caufield did it in 2020-21, scoring 30. 

Finley is the first Badger to reach 40 points since Caufield and Linus Weissbach in that same year.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Hockey