Wisconsin men’s hockey ends season with loss to Ohio State
Badgers fall in best-of-three series to Buckeyes, 2-1
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team dropped a second game in the best-of-three quarterfinal at the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State Sunday night, 3-2.
With the loss, the season comes to a close for the Badgers with a record of 13-21-3.
Wisconsin was tied with the Buckeyes (23-12-2) at 1-all heading into the third before a pair of quick goals by Ohio State. Ryland Mosley got the Badgers within one with just under three to go.
Quinn Finley had the other goal, scoring on a power play in the first period. He became the first Wisconsin player to score 20 goals in a season since Cole Caufield did it in 2020-21, scoring 30.
Finley is the first Badger to reach 40 points since Caufield and Linus Weissbach in that same year.
