Wisconsin women advance to hockey championship match

Badgers will face Big Ten rival Ohio State in Frozen Four finale

Dana Becker

Wisconsin goaltender Ava McNaughton limited Minnesota in helping the Badgers reach the NCAA championship.
Wisconsin goaltender Ava McNaughton limited Minnesota in helping the Badgers reach the NCAA championship. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Less than 24 hours after the Wisconsin men’s basketball team plays for a spot in the Sweet 16, the Badger women’s hockey team plays for the national title.

Thanks to a 6-2 victory over Minnesota in the sixth meeting between the two border rivals this year, the top-ranked Badgers earned a date with No. 2 Ohio State in the finals on Sunday. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CST and air live on ESPNU.

The Buckeyes posted a 4-2 decision over Cornell to advance to a fourth consecutive national title game.

Wisconsin and Ohio State met four times this past season, with the Badgers taking two, the Buckeyes one and a fourth resulting in a tie.

Laila Edwards netted three goals vs. the Gophers as Caroline Harvey, Casey O’Brien and Kirsten Simms each found the back of the net once. Wisconsin went up 2-1 on a Harvey goal in the second, adding two more in the period.

This will mark the 12th NCAA championship game for the Badgers, who have won seven titles, including in 2023. 

