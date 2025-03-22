Wisconsin women advance to hockey championship match
Less than 24 hours after the Wisconsin men’s basketball team plays for a spot in the Sweet 16, the Badger women’s hockey team plays for the national title.
Thanks to a 6-2 victory over Minnesota in the sixth meeting between the two border rivals this year, the top-ranked Badgers earned a date with No. 2 Ohio State in the finals on Sunday. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CST and air live on ESPNU.
The Buckeyes posted a 4-2 decision over Cornell to advance to a fourth consecutive national title game.
Wisconsin and Ohio State met four times this past season, with the Badgers taking two, the Buckeyes one and a fourth resulting in a tie.
Laila Edwards netted three goals vs. the Gophers as Caroline Harvey, Casey O’Brien and Kirsten Simms each found the back of the net once. Wisconsin went up 2-1 on a Harvey goal in the second, adding two more in the period.
This will mark the 12th NCAA championship game for the Badgers, who have won seven titles, including in 2023.