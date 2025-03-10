Wisconsin women’s hockey earns No. 1 overall seed for NCAA tourney
The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team will be the overall No. 1 seed for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament.
The Badgers host Clarkson and Boston University beginning Thursday, with the winner of that contest advancing to face Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Wisconsin has now qualified 12 straight times for the national tournament and 19th overall - which is second-most in NCAA history. They have captured seven championships, which leads the country.
LaBahn Arena, home to the Badgers, has been a perfect place to open tournament action, as Wisconsin is 7-0-0 all-time, outscoring the opposition a combined 32-2 in those games.
All-time, the Badgers are 6-0-0 vs. Boston University, including two wins in the NCAA tournament, with one of those coming in the 2011 NCAA Championship. In seven meetings vs. Clarkson, Wisconsin is 5-1-1, winning the last three including in the 2022 NCAA Regional Semifinal and 2019 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four is set for Minneapolis on March 21 and 23.
Last year, Wisconsin lost in the finals to Ohio State, 1-0, after beating the Buckeyes for the championship by the same score the season before.
Wisconsin also won it all in 2021, 2019 and 2009, advancing to the finals three other times since 2008. They won back-to-back golds in 2006-07 for the first two titles in school history.
Wisconsin won its second straight WCHA Final Faceoff title this past Saturday with a 4-3 win over No.4 Minnesota, improving to 35-1-2 on the year.