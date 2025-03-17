Wisconsin women’s hockey rallies, earns spot in Frozen Four
Down 1-0 to Clarkson on home ice, the Wisconsin women rallied, scoring four unanswered goals to secure a 16th trip to the Frozen Four.
The top-ranked Badgers earned a 4-1 win inside LaBahn Arena in an NCAA regional final. They now take a 36-1-2 record into action on Friday against Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota.
Ironically enough, Wisconsin ties the Gophers for the most Frozen Four appearances in NCAA history.
“I’m excited,” Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson said. “Since the format has gone to the way we do it now, this game is the biggest challenge. You’re part of the NCAA tournament, but you’re not at the Frozen Four. There’s a big difference.
“I give the players a lot of credit. They battled and found a way to win a hockey game.”
This will mark the sixth time Wisconsin and Minnesota have squared off this year, with the Badgers winning all five and nine in a row in the series. The semifinal contest airs live on ESPN+ from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.