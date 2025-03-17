All Badgers

Wisconsin women’s hockey rallies, earns spot in Frozen Four

Four unanswered goals helps Wisconsin secure 16th trip to Frozen Four

Dana Becker

Mike Johnson and the Wisconsin women's hockey team faces Minnesota in the Frozen Four.
Mike Johnson and the Wisconsin women's hockey team faces Minnesota in the Frozen Four. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Down 1-0 to Clarkson on home ice, the Wisconsin women rallied, scoring four unanswered goals to secure a 16th trip to the Frozen Four.

The top-ranked Badgers earned a 4-1 win inside LaBahn Arena in an NCAA regional final. They now take a 36-1-2 record into action on Friday against Big Ten Conference rival Minnesota. 

Ironically enough, Wisconsin ties the Gophers for the most Frozen Four appearances in NCAA history. 

“I’m excited,” Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson said. “Since the format has gone to the way we do it now, this game is the biggest challenge. You’re part of the NCAA tournament, but you’re not at the Frozen Four. There’s a big difference.

“I give the players a lot of credit. They battled and found a way to win a hockey game.”

This will mark the sixth time Wisconsin and Minnesota have squared off this year, with the Badgers winning all five and nine in a row in the series. The semifinal contest airs live on ESPN+ from Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Hockey