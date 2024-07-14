3-star WR recruit commits to Arizona over Wisconsin
League City, Texas 2025 wide receiver Muizz Tounkara verbally committed to Arizona on Saturday, choosing the Wildcats over the Badgers, who were among the three-star recruit's finalists.
247Sports ranks Tounkara as a top-100 player in the state of Texas, and the recruiting service's composite list ranks him as the No. 765 prospect in the country. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he had 41 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns last season as a junior for Clear Springs High School.
He officially visited Wisconsin on May 31, having also made official visits to Kansas, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Arizona.
Head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers staff will now look towards four-star recruits Cameron Miller and Eugene Hilton Jr. as the only two wide receivers currently verbally committed to the Badgers in the class of 2025.