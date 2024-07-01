4-star Hardy Watts becomes highest-ranked player committed to Wisconsin
Brookline, Massachusetts, 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts verbally committed to Wisconsin on Monday, picking the Badgers over top offers from Michigan and Clemson.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, he is the No. 218-ranked recruit in the country and the No. 1 player in Massachusetts according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is now the highest-ranked 2025 player to commit to the Badgers.
Watts officially visted Wisconsin on June 7 and the only other schools he officially visited were Duke, Michigan and Clemson. He held notable top offers from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. This is arguably the highest-profile recruit the Badgers have landed under Luke Fickell.
In year two of the Fickell era, Wisconsin is currently on pace for its best recruiting class in the internet era. Before Watts committed the class was ranked 16th in the country according to 247Sports. That number will likely increase with his commitment.
Full 2025 class (22 commitments)
- OL Hardy Watts (Brookline, MA)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)