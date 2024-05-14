7 Big Ten, 4 SEC schools recruiting Illinois prep WR Brayden Trimble
The 6-foot-2 receiver is racking up D1 offers.
Class of 2025 wide receiver Brayden Trimble is getting a lot of attention on the recruiting circuit, and primarily from Big Ten and SEC schools.
Last week, the Wisconsin Badgers became the seventh school from the Big Ten to offer Trimble a scholarship. They're now competing with Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern, along with SEC schools Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M to land Trimble.
Trimble, a 6-foot-2 receiver from Mt. Zion, Illinois, caught 69 passes for 981 receiving yards last season. As a great athletic, he racked up 1,365 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.
