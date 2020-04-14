2021 RB Antwan Roberts Commits to Wisconsin
Jake Kocorowski
Wisconsin can now boast a double-digit class for its 2021 recruiting cycle, as on Tuesday afternoon, running back Antwan Roberts announced his decision to orally commit to the Badgers.
247Sports and Rivals designate Roberts as a three-star recruit. The latter reports eight offers overall for the Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II), native, which includes opportunities from Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
Both recruiting services also note Roberts visiting Wisconsin in November during Purdue weekend. He announced his initial offer from the program in May 2019.
Wisconsin now holds 10 commitments for the 2021 class. Roberts joins a group of future Badgers that include J.P. Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Ayo Adebogun and Hunter Wohler.
Roberts is the fifth out-of-state player to orally pledge to head coach Paul Chryst and his program for that recruiting cycle, joining Mahlman, Hill, and Chaney. In terms of running backs, he may be the third taken for the class. Both 247Sports and Rivals project Crawford to play at that position, while Acker is listed as a running back for the former site, an athlete for the latter.
More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com
- Wisconsin QB commit Deacon Hill Announced as Member of 2021 Polynesian Bowl Roster
- 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers on Relationship with Wisconsin
- 2021 Standout T.J. Bollers Discusses Top 6 Programs
- 2021 DL Mike Jarvis on Wisconsin, Nebraska Offers
- For Haakon Anderson, Walking On to Wisconsin "A Clear Choice"
- 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk Talks Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Makes Top 7 for 2021 LB Kobe King
- Wisconsin Offers 2021 DL Mike Jarvis
- Wisconsin Offers 2021 DT Marquise Brunson
- 2020 TE Cam Large on Wisconsin Commitment, Class Bond
- Wisconsin Offers Two 2021 Wide Receivers
- Wisconsin Basketball Signees Claim Honors
- 2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"
- 2021 TE Jack Pugh Lists Wisconsin Among Top 6 Offers