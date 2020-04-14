AllBadgers
2021 RB Antwan Roberts Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin can now boast a double-digit class for its 2021 recruiting cycle, as on Tuesday afternoon, running back Antwan Roberts announced his decision to orally commit to the Badgers.

247Sports and Rivals designate Roberts as a three-star recruit. The latter reports eight offers overall for the Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II), native, which includes opportunities from Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Missouri and Vanderbilt. 

Both recruiting services also note Roberts visiting Wisconsin in November during Purdue weekend. He announced his initial offer from the program in May 2019.

Wisconsin now holds 10 commitments for the 2021 class. Roberts joins a group of future Badgers that include J.P. Benzschawel, Riley Mahlman, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Ayo Adebogun and Hunter Wohler.

Roberts is the fifth out-of-state player to orally pledge to head coach Paul Chryst and his program for that recruiting cycle, joining Mahlman, Hill, and Chaney. In terms of running backs, he may be the third taken for the class. Both 247Sports and Rivals project Crawford to play at that position, while Acker is listed as a running back for the former site, an athlete for the latter.

