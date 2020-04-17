Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 RB Antwan Roberts

The Wisconsin class of 2021 increased this week with the oral commitment of running back Antwan Roberts.

AllBadgers.com caught up with Roberts earlier last week for our "Future Badger Breakdown," discussing his decision to play at Wisconsin, his star rankings, our coverage of the future running back and much more.

Basic info

Public Commitment Date: April 14, 2019

Ht./Wt. (according to Hudl profile): 6'1, 183 pounds (though Roberts told AllBadgers.com that he is around 195 pounds currently)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tenn.

Offers (according to Rivals): Eight

Number of Current Wisconsin 2021 Commits: 10

Star rankings

247Sports composite: Three-stars, 0.8416 rating; No. 978 player in the country, No. 78 running back in nation; No. 30 player in Tennessee

247Sports: Three-stars; 85 rating; No. 75 running back in nation; No. 31 player in Tennessee

ESPN: Three-stars

Rivals: Three-stars, 5.5 rating; No. 23 player in Tennessee

Coverage of Roberts on AllBadgers.com

Why Roberts Committed to Wisconsin:

“I took a visit to Wisconsin. I believe the date was Nov. 22. [Ed. note: UW played Purdue on Nov. 23] They played Purdue, and when I had landed in the city, I hadn't met a coach. I hadn’t seen the facilities yet. I just saw the state, and everything was real beautiful. It was nice up there. It's on a lake. The people, they were kind.

“Then, it's time for me to go and talk to the coaches and things, and I'm talking to them. The coaches, we’re talking and they liked me, and I liked them. Then, I see the game and the atmosphere from the fans, and they were loud and into it, and it was just a cool place. They're known for great running backs so all that added up, made me commit to Wisconsin.”

From the Coach

Justin Geisinger has coached Antwan Roberts since he was a freshman in high school at Pope John Paul II in Hendersonville, Tenn. He knew his first-year player had the potential to be special early on, taking the place of a senior due to injury and starting a couple of games.

As Geisinger explained, no matter how much one may or may not know about the game of football when watching from the stands, you can usually pick out a high-level FBS-caliber player like Roberts.

"Even if you don't know anything about the game, you can kind of say, ‘That kid’s a little different than everyone else,'" Geisinger told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday evening. "Looking at the way they move, the way they play, and we kind of saw that from Antwan pretty early on."

Roberts appears to bring a variety of skillsets to the table. Pope John Paul II runs a multiple-spread offense that utilizes mostly a gap scheme that involves counters, powers and power reads. The head coach praised his pupil for being "a natural ball carrier" with his vision, instincts and speed in the open field.

Geisinger also complimented Roberts' improvement in catching the ball out of the backfield and working on his pass protection.

As Geisinger noted how Roberts committed more to the classroom and the program's weight room in the past year, he believes there will be even more growth once he gets to Madison.

“He's a big, long kid," Geisinger said. "You see it. He's 6’1.5, 6’2, 190-195 pounds right now. You look at him physically. and he’s still lean and he’s still long, and you're like, ‘Dang, he could hold at least another 20 pounds, probably more.’ I know from a standpoint of Wisconsin, they like big, strong backs, and he's a guy that can fit that mold for sure so it's gonna be fun to watch him develop. I mean, obviously, I'm fortunate to keep him for one more year so looking forward to that from our end.

"Once he leaves us, I think being in a full-time program or from the training table, nutrition standpoint, strength and conditioning standpoint, just watching him continue to develop at a program like Wisconsin is going to be really, really exciting to watch because I think his best football is way ahead of him still.”

Hudl Highlights

Strengths

From Roberts: “I feel like my patience and my vision, those are some of my biggest strengths. My attention to what's going on. I haven't fumbled, so I made sure that everything is right while there's a lot of hecticness going on or blitzes could be coming, I still like to make sure everything's going right. My speed on film ... because I'm a longer back, I got a bigger stride I opened it up some, so it doesn't look like I'm getting up and getting down, but I can get past guys when need be at any moment."

From Geisinger: “Something I know he's excited about is stepping into more of a leadership role. That's going to be big for him. We graduated a very large senior class for this year in 2020. So stepping into that role, I know that's something he's been waiting on and looking forward to. Having the opportunity to be a veteran guy who's probably played more snaps than just about anybody else going into his senior year.

“As far as physical things, I mean his strengths are going to be obviously running the football. He is physical back. Fortunately, we've got four of our five offensive linemen are returning so as far as what we're looking to do, I mean we want to run the football first. Teams obviously know that, but sometimes we're in a situation when you have a player like Antwan Roberts -- regardless of the box count, regardless of what they're trying to do to you -- you're still going to put the ball in his hands because you know that still you're your best option because he's just a special kid. Like I said, when he walks out on that field, he's different than most.

Areas of Growth/Improvement

From Roberts: "I can hold linebackers and d-lines if I can stay downhill then make a cut instead of cutting too early. You always want to work on your speed, get faster even if you are fast. You always want to get stronger even if you are strong. So those things, too. Also you want to work on your hands, your catching, even if you can't catch, just those things like that.”

From Geisinger: "We're going to continue to work on him in his pass pro. Like I said, that's something that's just a skill that you've got to really want to get better at, and … this past year has done a really good job there. Still has some room to improve there as a blocking back. I'm talking not only in pass pro, but when he's when he's out there on the perimeter on some of our jet sweep, inverted jet sweep stuff, and we're asking him to arc outside and be able to pick up a ‘MIKE’ (middle) linebacker and some of those things. He has the ability to be really physical at the point of attack, just like I said, he's one of the larger, stronger kids out there. But it's more of a 'want to' thing and we've got to get him really consistent doing that for us so we can be a little bit more multi-dimensional when teams are doing some things to try to neutralize him. He’s pretty good at it already."

"It's just not a whole lot of weaknesses in his game, but really just getting him out there for us right now knowing that, hey, he's going to be hands down one of the best guys on the field every time he walks out there for practice and then on Friday night. So I want him looking to compete against himself, not just the other players, but hey, let's compete in practice, let's compete in games because obviously a year from now, he's going to be out there with a lot other kids that are just like him. It's going to be a whole new chapter that will start for him, and I know he has high aspirations for himself, but I think he'll rise to the challenge."