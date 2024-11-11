All Badgers

Badgers among finalists for 2026 four-star offensive lineman

Wisconsin is in the mix for one of the best junior offensive linemen in the country.

Tony Liebert

Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

2026 four-star offensive lineman Ben Nichols (Davison, MI) announced his top 9 schools on Monday, which includes Wisconsin alongside Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kentucky and Iowa.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Nichols is the 234th-ranked player in the class of 2026, the 15th-ranked interior offensive lineman (IOL) and the third-ranked player in the state of Michigan. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds.

Nichols was offered a scholarship by the Badgers on May 15. The only school that he has unofficially visited has been Penn State, which came last week on Nov. 9.

Wisconsin currently has only two players verbally committed to its 2026 recruiting class, IOL Benjamin Novak and quarterback Jarin Mock. Adding a player of Nichols' caliber would be a huge boost as the cycle continue to heat up this spring. It won't be easy, though, as his top 9 list includes powerhouses in the Big Ten and SEC.

Badgers 2026 recruting class (Two verbal commitments):

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Home/Recruiting