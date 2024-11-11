Badgers among finalists for 2026 four-star offensive lineman
2026 four-star offensive lineman Ben Nichols (Davison, MI) announced his top 9 schools on Monday, which includes Wisconsin alongside Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kentucky and Iowa.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Nichols is the 234th-ranked player in the class of 2026, the 15th-ranked interior offensive lineman (IOL) and the third-ranked player in the state of Michigan. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds.
Nichols was offered a scholarship by the Badgers on May 15. The only school that he has unofficially visited has been Penn State, which came last week on Nov. 9.
Wisconsin currently has only two players verbally committed to its 2026 recruiting class, IOL Benjamin Novak and quarterback Jarin Mock. Adding a player of Nichols' caliber would be a huge boost as the cycle continue to heat up this spring. It won't be easy, though, as his top 9 list includes powerhouses in the Big Ten and SEC.