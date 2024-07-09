Badgers extend offer to 2027 Georgia wide receiver
The Badgers football program has extended a scholarship offer to 2027 Georgia wide receiver George Lamons Jr., Lamons announced on social media on Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver and outside linebacker was a standout as a freshman last season for Brooks County High School in Quitman, Ga. He was a Class A Division I All-Region first-team offensive selection and was an All-State honorable mention.
There is still a lot of time left in Lamons' recruitment as part of the class of 2025, but he's already receiving significant interest from Division I programs.
Along with the offer from Wisconsin, Lamons fields scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee and UCF, according to 247Sports.