Badgers extend offer to ND Gatorade Player of the Year Tommy Ahneman

Ahneman, 6-foot-11, is the reigning North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year

Jonathan Harrison

The Badgers have offered four-star center Tommy Ahneman.

In a post on his personal social media, Ahneman said he is "blessed and excited" to receive an offer from the Badgers.

Ahneman is the reigning North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. He is transferring to Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, for his senior year.

The 6-foot-11 center is the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota's 2025 class and is the No. 11-ranked center nationally, according to recruiting service 247Sports. Ahneman averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 assists las season

Ahneman has received offers from Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa, Northwestern, DePaul and Weber State, among others.

