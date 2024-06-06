Badgers football set for 11 more official visitors this weekend
The Wisconsin football team will have 11 more prospective 2025 recruits on campus this weekend for their official visits. They added verbal commitments from two players last weekend, so who should fans keep an eye on in the new crop?
Verbally committed recruits (5)
- Remington Moss, DB, Fredericksburg, Va.
- Brenden Anes, OLB, Franklin, Tenn.
- Grant Dean, ATH, Neenah, Wis.
- Cam Clark, OL, Dexter, Mich.
- Nolan Davenport, OL, Massillon, Ohio
Highlighted Davenport, a four-star offensive tackle who committed to Wisconsin Thursday, the Badgers will have four other recruits on campus who've already verbally committed to the school. In today's day and age, nothing is official until they put pen to paper on National Signing Day, so it's important to retain players already plegded to the program.
Uncommitted recruits (6)
- Hardy Watts, OL, Brookline, Mass.
- Byron Louis, RB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Eugene Hilton Jr., WR, Zionsville, Ind.
- Wilnerson Telemaque, DL, Opa Locka, Fla.
- Jahmare Washington, CB, Chicago
- Nicolas Clayton, OLB, Gainesville, Fla.
Louis, a four-star running back, leads a talented group of prospective uncommitted players on campus this weekend. Watts and Hilton are also composite four-star recruits, per 247Sports.
Telemaque has already announced he will be chosing between West Virginia, Florida, Georgia Tech, and the Badgers on June 18, so this weekend could go a long way in landing a commitment. Rounding out the group, Washington and Clayton are two defensive prospects that would fit the mold of what coach Luke Fickell and his staff are trying to build.