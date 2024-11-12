Badgers football team among top six for 2026 four-star linebacker
Four-star 2026 linebacker Tristan Phillips has narrowed down his recruitment to his top-six schools, and the Badgers football team is in the mix for the Ventura, Calif., native. Phillips has also set an announcement date for December.
Wisconsin joins Oklahoma, Arizona State, Oregon, Washington and Utah as the remaining schools in the mix for Phillips, a four-star linebacker who's the No. 25-ranked player in California's 2026 class, the No. 13-ranked linebacker nationally and the No. 199 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports, which also reports his announcement date is set for Dec. 7.
Phillips is also considered a four-star prospect by On3 and a three-star prospect by Rivals.
In addition to the six finalists, Phillips also received offers from Arizona, Auburn, California, Florida State, Kansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UCLA and Cal Poly, per 247Sports. The recruiting site is currently predicting that Phillips will choose the Ducks, but nothing is set in stone until Dec. 7.
If Phillips does choose the Badgers, he'd be the highest-ranked hard commitment to the team's 2026 class. Currently, three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Novak and three-star quarterback Jarin Mock are committed to the 2026 class.