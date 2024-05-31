Badgers football will have 15+ visitors on campus this weekend
Wisconsin will have more than 15 recruits from the class of 2025 on visits this weekend as they look to build their class for this cycle.
Luke Fickell and the Badgers currently have the No. 19 ranked class in the country according to most sites and they have 11 players committed to their 2025 class. Who are some names that you should know heading into the weekend?
Players already verbally committed to Wisconsin (or other school)
Wisconsin will have five players who have already verbally committed to the program on campus this weekend and one player, Zadian Gentry, who is verbally committed to SMU. Recruiting never stops until the pen is on the paper, so it will be important for the Badgers to hold onto these recruits before National Signing Day.
OT Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
LB Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
CB Jai’mier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
LB Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
**CB Zadian Gentry (McKinney, TX)
- Currently verbally committed to SMU
Uncommitted players to visit
There will be 10 prospective recruits on campus this weekend that are currently uncomitted. Highlighted by top LB Mason Posa, this could be one of the most important recruiting weekends of the cycle for Luke Fickell and his staff.
TE Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
WR Muizz Tounkara (League City, TX)
OT Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
OT Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
EDGE Jayden Woods (Shawnee, KS)
LB Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
CB Tre Poteat (Verona, WI)
DL Kade Pietrzak (West Fargo, ND)
CB Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
EDGE Jayden Loftin (Somerville, NJ)