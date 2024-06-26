Badgers gain 2025 commitment from top kicking specialist
The Badgers football team gained a commitment from 2025 five-star kicking specialist Erik Schmidt on Wednesday. Schmidt announced his commitment on social media.
Schmidt, who attends Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, is the No. 8-ranked kicker and No. 1-ranked punter nationally in the 2025 class, according to Kohl's Kicking, which evaluates kicking prospects. Kohl's describes Schmidt as "clearly a D1 talent" and "a D1 punter who has the ability to kick field goals, punt and kick off at the Power 5 level."
As a junior last season, Schmidt made 8 of his 12 field-goal attempts and had 70 of his 80 kickoffs go for touchbacks. At a Kohl's camp, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound specialist had several punts over 50 yards.
Schmidt also fielded offers from Missouri, Notre Dame, Michigan and others, according to 247Sports.
The Badgers now have 21 commits to their 2025 class, which ranks No. 14 nationally, per 247Sports.