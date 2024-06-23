Badgers gain commitment from preferred walk-on guard Aidan Konop
Konop is the No. 27-ranked in-state player in the 2024 class.
In this story:
The Badgers men’s basketball team gained a commitment Saturday night from Aidan Konop as a preferred walk-on for its 2024 recruiting class. Konop announced his commitment on social media.
Konop is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound shooting guard out of Sussex Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wis. Konop was the No. 27-ranked in-state player after averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior last season for Sussex Hamilton.
Konop will join fellow walk-ons Jack Janicki and Isaac Gard, incoming freshmen Daniel Freitag and Jack Robison as well as transfer additions John Tonje, Xavier Amos and Camren Hunter as the latest member of the Badgers' 2024 recruiting class.
Published