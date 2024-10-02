Badgers get commitment from reigning Wisconsin state champion
Pewaukee, Wisconsin 2026 guard Giselle Janowski verbally committed to the Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball team on Wednesday.
"I want to start by thanking my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for guiding me through this amazing journey. I want to thank my parents and family for their unconditional love and support and the sacrifices they made to allow me to pursue my love of basketball," Janowski posted on X.
"I also want to thank all of my coaches, teammates, and friends. I am so grateful for all of you and your never-ending support! With that, I am truly honored to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin! Thank you so much to Coach Mosley and the rest of the staff for this amazing opportunity! On Wisconsin!"
Listed at 5-foot-8, Janowski averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season as a sophomore. Pewaukee High School compiled a 28-2 record en route to a WIAA D2 state championship victory.