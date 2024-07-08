Badgers have two top-300 commits in latest 2025 recruiting rankings
Recruiting service On3 released an updated top-300 recruiting rankings for the class of 2025 and Wisconsin has two commits on the list.
Hardy Watts, IOL, Masschusetts
West Roxbury, offensive lineman Hardy Watts is the highest-ranked commit in Wisconsin's 2025 class. According to Monday's update, he jumped from the No. 211 recruit to the No. 124 recruit in the country. He is the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the top 300.
He verbally committed to the Badgers on July 1 over top offers from Michigan, Clemson and Duke. He ranks as the No. 222 recruit on 247Sports' composite rankings.
Mason Posa, LB, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico linebacker Mason Posa's ranking dropped from No. 208 to No. 258 on the latest On3 list. Starring at La Cueva High School, he verbally committed to Wisconsin over top offers from Oregon and Texas A&M on June 13.
Unlike Watts, he is much higher on 247Sports' rankings, where he is the No. 154 recruit in the nation and the No. 18 linebacker. Last year as a junior he compiled 99 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.